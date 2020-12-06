1/1
George Nicholas Vastis
1936 - 2020
February 10, 1936 - December 1, 2020
Chester, South Carolina - Mr. George Nicholas Vastis, 84, of Chester, SC, died Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Prisma Health Richland Hospital in Columbia, SC. The graveside funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Wilksburg Baptist Church Cemetery with Father George Nayfa of Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, Spartanburg, SC officiating. Mr. Vastis was born on February 10, 1936 in Karyae, Sparta, Greece. He was the son of Nicholas S. Vastis and the former Demetra G. Mandis. On October 29, 1955, he came to the United States, arriving in New York on board the Queen Fredericka. He went to Chicago, Illinois and got a job at the Sherman Hotel and remained there until August of 1959. In 1959 he went to Greenwood, SC and opened The Southwood Drive In Restaurant with his cousin, Pete S. Zouras. In 1961, he went back to Chicago and worked at Ray Foley's Restaurant until 1965. From 1965 to 1968, he worked at The Drake Hotel in Oak Brook, Illinois. On June 23, 1968, he married the former Bessie Poulos of Chester, SC. They moved to Union, SC and he worked at Hearts Drive In Restaurant until May 1969, after which they moved to Chester, SC. On April 14, 1970, he opened The Cyclone Drive In Restaurant, along with Bessie's brothers, Gus and Pete Poulos. He operated the restaurant with his brother, Andrew Vastis, up until George retired in November 2006. The Cyclone is a Chester landmark that is still in operation today. Mr. Vastis was a member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Charlotte, NC and Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Spartanburg, SC. He was also a member of the Adelphotos Arahoviton Karyae organization, where he served as a board member for many years, along with his wife, Bessie. Causes they supported included the Halloween Carnival, which they started in memory of Bessie's father, Sam K. Poulos, and kept alive for 42 years to benefit the Chester County Hospital and later the Chester County YMCA. He was also a big supporter of the Chester Rotary Club, of which Bessie is a member. Whatever the event in Chester County, George and Bessie attended and lent their support. Always cheerful and friendly with a smile on his face, George was a kind, giving, and hardworking man. He was always ready to help everyone in whatever they needed. On most days since his retirement, he could be seen around town driving his red truck, slowing down traffic and making everyone smile. Keeping his yard perfectly manicured was one of his hobbies, along with supporting the the Pineview Lakes neighborhood association. Mr. Vastis is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Bessie Poulos Vastis; one sister, Dena Vastis Dalakouras of Chicago, Illinois, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Nicholas and Demetra Vastis, and his two brothers, Sam N. Vastis and Andrew N. Vastis. Memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Charlotte NC and Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Spartanburg, SC. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barronfuneralhome.com.


Published in The Herald on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Wilksburg Baptist Church Cemetery
December 6, 2020
To the family of George Nicholas Vastis
So sorry to hear about the passing of a great man. I remember the days years back, when I would get of work, I was pregnant, and the first place I stop was the Cyclone Restaurant, I craved the Baked potato and their famous sour cream, and my mince Barbacue sandwich
Mr George fixed it the way I like it. And Bessie Poulos Vastis; would always meet me with that beautiful smile. And still to this day, I still enjoy their original sour cream and baked potato. Sending our Sincere Condolences. We love you Mrs Bessis.
Diane Stevenson
Friend
