To the family of George Nicholas Vastis

So sorry to hear about the passing of a great man. I remember the days years back, when I would get of work, I was pregnant, and the first place I stop was the Cyclone Restaurant, I craved the Baked potato and their famous sour cream, and my mince Barbacue sandwich

Mr George fixed it the way I like it. And Bessie Poulos Vastis; would always meet me with that beautiful smile. And still to this day, I still enjoy their original sour cream and baked potato. Sending our Sincere Condolences. We love you Mrs Bessis.

Diane Stevenson

Friend