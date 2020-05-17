George W. Judge 60, of 5977 Hightower Rd. Fort Lawn SC, passed away on Friday May 15, 2020. Graveside service will be held on Tues. May 19, 2020 at 1:00pm at Mt. Zion AME Zion Church #1 in Catawba SC, with Rev. William N. Long officiating. Viewing 2-7pm on Monday at King's Funeral Home 135 Cemetery St. Chester SC. The family will receive friends at the home. Due to Covid 19 please respect social distances and limited to 10 people viewing at the Funeral Home at a time.
Published in The Herald from May 17 to May 18, 2020