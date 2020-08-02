1/1
Georgia Stroud
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Georgia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Georgia Pauline Stroud, 87, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at her home.

The funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, August 3, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Downtown Chapel, with Rev. Jesse Sims officiating. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Park - Cherry Road.

Born in Loris, SC, Mrs. Stroud was the daughter of the late Roy Jefferson Anderson and the late Flossie Buffkin Anderson. She was also preceded in death by her husband, John Elbert Stroud; and her sisters, Christine Strickland, Berlyne McCann and Miriam Anderson. She was a homemaker and an Avon representative for over 40 years. She was of the Baptist faith.

Surviving are her son, Roy L. Stroud (Melissa Nearing) of Rock Hill; her brother, Arvil Anderson of Archdale, NC; and her sister, Wilmoth Anderson of Kernersville, NC.

The family will receive friends prior to the service from 11:00 am-12:30 pm on Monday, August 3, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Downtown Chapel, 355 East White Street, Rock Hill, SC.

Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Visitation
11:00 - 12:30 PM
Greene Funeral Home Downtown Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
3
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Greene Funeral Home Downtown Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Home - Downtown
355 East White St
Rock Hill, SC 29731
803-327-2051
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved