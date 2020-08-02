Mrs. Georgia Pauline Stroud, 87, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at her home.
The funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, August 3, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Downtown Chapel, with Rev. Jesse Sims officiating. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Park - Cherry Road.
Born in Loris, SC, Mrs. Stroud was the daughter of the late Roy Jefferson Anderson and the late Flossie Buffkin Anderson. She was also preceded in death by her husband, John Elbert Stroud; and her sisters, Christine Strickland, Berlyne McCann and Miriam Anderson. She was a homemaker and an Avon representative for over 40 years. She was of the Baptist faith.
Surviving are her son, Roy L. Stroud (Melissa Nearing) of Rock Hill; her brother, Arvil Anderson of Archdale, NC; and her sister, Wilmoth Anderson of Kernersville, NC.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 11:00 am-12:30 pm on Monday, August 3, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Downtown Chapel, 355 East White Street, Rock Hill, SC.
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net
.