Gerald Allen, 85, passed away peacefully on October 25, 2020, at home surrounded by his family. He was born February 8, 1935, in Lanett, AL, the son of the late Willard and Ortavie Allen.
Gerald graduated from Lanett High School and was valedictorian of his graduating class in 1953. Due to a childhood injury, he was unable to serve in the military. Gerald graduated from Auburn University in 1958 with a bachelor's degree in Textile Chemistry. He moved to Danville, VA, to work as a textile chemist. While in Danville, he met his future wife, Jane Doughty. They married on June 11, 1960, and had two lovely daughters. Gerald was a very active member of Oakland Baptist Church for 47 years. For many years, Gerald sang in the choir, was a Sunday School teacher, and served on several boards, including the Fellowship of Deacons, Merrymakers, Transportation, Bereavement, and Archive committees. He was also a member of the York County Choral Society for several years. He retired in 2000 as a Systems Analyst with Springs Industries. Gerald valued the importance of education and made sure his daughters and their children each had educational funds set up for them to attend college.
Gerald leaves behind his beloved wife, Jane and his daughters, Lisa Allen Bopp of Rock Hill, SC, and Leslie A. Palmer (Ed) of Powell, TN; five grandchildren Dylan, Will, Zack, Alex, and Ryan, whom he loved very much; several nieces and nephews; and some great friends.
In his Five Wishes, he was asked how he would like to be remembered. He was quoted as saying, "I would hope that everyone I came in contact with were influenced positively. I am grateful for a wonderful family that gave me much happiness and joy."
Private services will be held for the family at the Cremation Garden at Oakland Baptist Church in Rock Hill, SC. A Memorial Service celebrating Gerald's life will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Allen's name to Oakland Baptist Church, 1067 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill, SC, 29732.
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net
