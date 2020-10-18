Gerald "Jerry" Edmund Jones, age 82, passed away on Saturday, October 3rd, 2020 at 3:58 PM in Encinitas, CA at his daughter's home in California. He passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love and touch of his four children. Jerry was born in Detroit, MI on March 18, 1938 to his loving parents Edmund & Helen of Detroit, MI. He volunteered to serve in the United States Navy directly after graduating Redford High School in 1956 and was honorably discharged for his distinguished service in 1959. He began his professional and family life in the Detroit area where he married his first wife, Penny, and had three daughters Jill, Linda, and Jennifer. They later moved to Noblesville, IN. Jerry remarried Jane Bloodworth in 1985 staying in Noblesville prior to moving to Plainfield, IN. After retiring from a long, successful career in sales Jerry and Jane moved to Fort Mill, SC. He moved West closer to his daughters in 2015 and resided in Peoria, AZ and finally in San Marcos, CA. A devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many, Jerry will forever be missed and loved.



Jerry is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jane, and his parents Edmund & Helen.



Jerry is survived by his daughters, Jill Jones, Linda (& Lee) Goldsmith, Jennifer (& Rich) Newman, and stepson, Chad (& Amanda) Bloodworth. His legacy will live on in his adoring grandchildren, Capri, Taj & Roman Goldsmith; Ava, Kai & Tia Newman; Kanyn, Chance & Harper Bloodworth.



Jerry will be laid to rest at Philadelphia United Methodist Church Cemetery on Thursday, October 15th, 2020, in a private ceremony. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, no services will be held at this time.



In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the American Red Cross.



