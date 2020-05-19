Gerald "Jerry" Eugene Rogers, 79, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at his home.
Memorial services can be viewed by livestream at www.greenefuneralhome.net at 2:00 pm on Thursday, May 21, 2020 with Reverend Ronnie Helms officiating. A "drive-by" visitation will be held Thursday, May 21, 2020 from 3:30 until 5:00 pm at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Jerry Rogers's name to Wayne T. Patrick Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 993, Rock Hill, SC 29732.
Published in The Herald on May 19, 2020