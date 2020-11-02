1/
Gerald Sidney Taylor
1942 - 2020
April 1, 1942 - October 30, 2020
Rock Hill, South Carolina - Mr.Gerald Sidney Taylor, 78, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020 at his home.
Born in Cooleemee, NC, Mr. Taylor was the son of the late Milton Taylor and the late Iva Nichols Taylor. In addition to his parents, Mr. Taylor was also preceded in death by his daughter, Tabatha Lynn Taylor Mullennix. Mr. Taylor was an CWO 3 and severed in the U. S. Coast Guard for twenty- three years. Mr. Taylor was a member of Eastside Baptist Church and enjoyed camping.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road. The family will receive friends immediately after the service at the funeral home.
Mr. Taylor is survived by his wife, Shirley Tysinger Taylor; and his son, Robbin Scott Taylor of Rock Hill, SC;
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.


Published in The Herald on Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Greene Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Home
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
