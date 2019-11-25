Mr. Gerald Vincent Williams, Sr., 57, passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Presbyterian Hospital.
The funeral service will be held at 2pm on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Downtown Chapel, 355 E. White St. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Park on Cherry Road.
Born in York, Mr. Williams was a son of the late Henry Rolin Williams, Jr. and the late Joyce Helen Cunupp Williams. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Henry Rolin Williams, III. He was owner/operator of Aces Mechanical Contractors.
Surviving are his sons, Gerald V. Williams, Jr. of Ft. Lawn and Kevin Williams (Brandi Kate) of McConnells; his step-children, Kaitlin Sanders and Layne Sanders, both of Rock Hill; four grandchildren; his sister, Linda Pittman of Kershaw; his nephew, Danny Pittman of Charleston; and his niece, Dana Campbell of Kershaw.
The family will receive friends from 6-7:30pm on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Downtown Chapel.
Published in The Herald on Nov. 25, 2019