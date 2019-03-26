Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Geraldine Blankenship Sturgis. View Sign

Mrs. Geraldine Blankenship Sturgis, 90, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, March 23, 2019.



Mrs. Sturgis was born in Rock Hill, South Carolina on August 23, 1928, the daughter of Forrest Joseph Blankenship and Viola Deas Blankenship. She graduated from Rock Hill High School and attended Winthrop College. She was a former secretary of First Baptist Church in Rock Hill where she met her husband, Leon. They were devoted members, he as a Deacon and she as a Sunday school teacher, G.A. leader, and bible school teacher. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leon A. Sturgis, and her sisters, Elsie Blankenship, Jordan, and LaVera Blankenship Adams.



A graveside service for Mrs. Sturgis will be 3:00 pm, Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Laurelwood Cemetery with the Reverend Ron Richardson officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the graveside service at the cemetery.



Mrs. Sturgis is survived by her daughter, Deborah Sturgis Stone and her husband, John; her son, Gerald L. Sturgis and his wife, Libby; her four grandchildren, Julie Stone Sloan, Forrest Sturgis, Mark Sturgis, and Alex Sturgis; her seven great-grandchildren; and her one brother, Forrest Andre' Blankenship of Saint Augustine, FL.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 1901 Brunswick Ave., Suite 100, Charlotte, NC 28207



2133 Ebenezer Road

Rock Hill , SC 29732

