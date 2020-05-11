Geraldine C. Brandon passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020 at her home.
A private family graveside service will be held at Forest Hills Cemetery on Monday, May 11, 2020.
Geraldine was born in Woodruff, SC to the late J.C. Campbell and Lizzie Jane Crawford Campbell. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James H. Brandon, Sr.; brother, Wayne Lipsey; and sister, Bernice Brandon (Phillip). Geraldine worked at Smith Enterprises for over 20 years and was a devout member of Eastside Baptist Church. She enjoyed diamond art as one of her favorite hobbies.
Geraldine is survived by her son, James H. Brandon Jr. (Lorie); her daughters, Judy Knight (Wayne), Tammy Brandon (Cathy Worthey) and Sylvia Howard; brother, Johnny Campbell (Linda); sister, Lois Passmore (James); seven grandchildren; and seventeen great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Eastside Baptist Church Building Fund, 318 N. Jones Ave, Rock Hill, SC 29730.
Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel is assisting the Brandon family and condolences may be made online at greenefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald on May 11, 2020