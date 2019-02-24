Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Geraldine Evans Plyler. View Sign

Mrs. Geraldine Evans Plyler, 86, formerly of Lancaster, SC passed away gently on Friday, February 22, 2019 to be present with her Lord and Savior. She was the daughter of the late Marshall James and Blanche Thompson Evans. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ned W. Plyler, Sr. of Lancaster, SC in October 1983. Her husband was the owner of Ned Plyler's Grocery for 20 years and later Ned Plyler & Son Sealtest Milk distributorship, and at the time of his death, Lancaster Independent Oil Co. Mrs. Plyler worked in the capacity of office manager for both the milk distributorship and oil company.



Jerry, as she was known by family and friends, enjoyed cooking and baking, especially for her family, gardening and trips to their second home at Murrells Inlet. Jerry loved her dog, Precious who always faithfully laid by her bed. Her children jokingly referred to Precious as their sibling whom Mom loved best! After Jerry moved to Rock Hill she became active in a Bible study group with friends at Westminster Presbyterian Church, worked in the church book store that existed at that time and assisted in teaching an Awanas class at Westminster. She briefly attended First Baptist Church before being diagnosed with dementia.



She is survived by her daughter, Joy Plyer Adams and husband, Freddie of Rock Hill; her son, Ned W. Plyler, Jr. "Sonny" and wife, Ginger of Lancaster, SC; six grandchildren, Douglas Christian Adams (Stephanie); Marianne Adams Dunn (Jon); Garett Williams Plyler (Rebecca); Suzanne Plyler Shankar (Chandan); Stuart Graham Plyler (Allison); Michaela Voth Plyler Burt (Marcus); step-grandchild, Joshua Shute; and her brother, James "Jimmy" Evans of Lancaster. She was preceded in death by her grandson, William Limerick; and her sister, Betty Jean Evans Crowe.



A graveside service will be held Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 1:30 pm at Hopewell United Methodist Church Cemetery in Lancaster with a Celebration of Life Service following at 3:30 pm at Rock Hill Bible Fellowship,1366 Amelia Avenue, Rock Hill, SC 29730 with Pastor Ken Watson officiating. Visitation will follow the service at the church.



Memorials may be made in Jerry's name to Hospice Care of South Carolina, 1639 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732.



Condolences may be made to the Plyler family at

2133 Ebenezer Road

Rock Hill , SC 29732

