Geraldine Howze Robinson, 84, departed this world peacefully Sunday, April 7, 2019 at her home. Born and raised in Chester County, South Carolina, Mrs. Robinson was the eldest daughter of the late John David Howze Sr. and Mary Feely Howze. She was preceded in death by her husband Marion Jackie (MJ) Robinson Sr. of 61 years; two sisters, Nora Judge and Avalonia McCloud; three brothers, Johnny Feely, John D. Howze Jr., and Paul Howze; and is survived by five sisters, Annie Jean Perry, Bettye Hicks, Mary Rutledge, Venice Biggers (James) and Teresa Glover. Geraldine was loved dearly and will be deeply missed by her two sons, Marion J. Robinson Jr. and Ernest Robinson; four daughters, Patricia Newton (Edward), Glenda Dickerson (Franklin), Kathleen Lytle and Sandra Daise; 14 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Homegoing service will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 1 pm at Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Grandview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Friday from 5 to 7 pm at Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home. Online condolences can be registered at www.basscares.com.
Published in The Herald on Apr. 11, 2019