Mrs. Geraldine (Jerri) Allen passed away Monday, June 22, 2020 at her home.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 11:00 am at Grandview Memorial Park-Cherry Road with Dr. Jerry Sosebee and Reverend Scott Davis officiating.
Jerri was a native of Rock Hill, SC and the daughter of the late Earnest Dewitt Mullis and Elizabeth Hanna Mullis. Jerri was a proud graduate of Rock Hill High School and was still enjoying the friendship and fellowship of dear classmates. She also attended York Technical College.
Jerri married Robert Leslie Allen, Jr. in June 1949 and they enjoyed 71 years of marriage. Members of Northside Baptist Church, they served as youth coordinators for 13 years and in other capacities in their church. They were known affectionately to many generations of youth as "Gran Jerri" and "Gran Bobby." Jerri worked for M. Lowenstein for many years and later accepted a position as office manager at the Episcopal Church of Our Saviour. After coordinating many trips to "Camp Pla-Mor" at Windy Hill Beach, Jerri and Bob along with nine other stockholders purchased the Christian youth camp and changed the name to "Christos Village," where they served as the directors. They worked diligently to upgrade and operate the facility and its ministry until their retirement in 2001. Bob and Jerri were members of the SC Baptist Campus Mission and SC Disaster Relief team. They received a treasured award for their distinguished service with the Disaster Relief ministry.
Jerri was the loving matriarch of her family spanning four generations. We will greatly miss her wise counsel, and the wonderful meals she loved to prepare for family and friends. Jerri had a never-ending desire to keep her family in touch with one another while letting them all know that she kept each of them in her daily prayers. Her influence and love will live on long after her life on this Earth.
Jerri is survived by her loving husband, Bob; her sons, Robert L. Allen, III. "Buzz" (Karen Harris); Kevin Kelly Allen (Christy); grandchildren, Tommy A. Palmer (Shelly); Wendy P. Caughey (Jeff); Hanna A. Ham (Bruce); Mary Catherine (Katie) Allen; Nikki A McIsaac (Joe); English L. Allen; and Silas J. Allen; great-grandchildren, Amber C. Edmonds (Josh); Brett M. Bess (Amber), Bryson M. Bess; Knox and Josie McIsaac and Baxter M. Ham; step-great grandchildren, V. Michael Dunn; great-great-grandchildren, Aubree Edmonds; Lee and Braelyn; Brantley Bess and many nieces and nephews. Jerri was preceded in death by her daughter, Deborah Allen Pruitt and her grandson, Jason S. Palmer.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in Jerri's name to the Northside Baptist Church Youth Ministry Fund, 1140 Curtis Street, Rock Hill, SC 29730.
Condolences may be made to the Allen family at www.greenefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald on Jun. 25, 2020.