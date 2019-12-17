Geraldine Waldron Fischer, age 94, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019. A memorial service will be held 12:00 p.m. Thursday, December 19th at Lamar United Methodist Church, directed by Belk Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior at the church. A graveside service will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday at Beth Shiloh Presbyterian Church, 1184 N. Shiloh Rd. York, SC 29745.
Born October 30, 1925 in Dodge County Georgia, Geraldine was the daughter of the late David Hill Waldron and Nora Mae Gaster Waldron. She retired from Homelite in Gastonia, NC. Geraldine was a member of Lamar United Methodist Church.
Surviving are her three daughters, Hilda (Ernie) Meadows, Clarice Wenz, and Mary Lou (Bobby) Plummer; four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; sister, Margaret Mullis of Chester, GA.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Clarence Jones, and her second husband, Fred Fischer.
Memorials may be made to Lamar United Methodist Church, PO Box 555 Lamar, SC 29069; the ASCPA, www.aspca.org; or to the Darlington County Humane Society, PO Box 503 Darlington, SC 29540.
Published in The Herald on Dec. 17, 2019