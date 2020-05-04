Glenda Louise McDaniel Chapman, 77, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at White Oak Manor in Rock Hill.
Graveside services will be private at Grandview Memorial Park Hollis Lakes with Rev. Jerry Devinney officiating.
Born in Jefferson City, TN, January 18, 1943 Mrs. Chapman was the daughter of the late Glenn McDaniel and the late Helen Elmore McDaniel. She was a member of Lakewood Baptist Church, Rock Hill.
Mrs. Chapman is survived by, Charles R. Chapman; her son, Chuck (Beth) Vannoy of Ohio; her two daughters, Robin Vannoy of Charleston, SC, and Jennifer (Mel) Spivey of Florence, SC; her two grandson, Allen and Ian Spivey; her granddaughter, CristaBell Vannoy ; her brother, Jerry (Faye) McDaniel of Alabama.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Glenda Chapman's name to Lakewood Baptist Church, Children Department, 3520 Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732.
Published in The Herald on May 4, 2020