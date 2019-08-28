Glenda Mothershed Duncan (1964 - 2019)
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
1:00 PM
Whitesell Funeral Home - Rock Hill
975 Riverview Road
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Glenda Dale Mothershed Duncan, 55, of Rock Hill, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, August 24, 2019. She was born March 29, 1964 in Rock Hill.

Glenda loved art and time spent drawing.

She is survived by her daughter, Lora Duncan of Lancaster; son, Tommy McMurray of Rock Hill; mother, Mary Cullins Catoe (Edward) of Lancaster; sisters, Cindy Funderburk of Lancaster and Rhonda Parker (Jerry) of Pageland; brother, Frankie Catoe (Tammy) of Lancaster; former sister-in-law, Bobbie Jean McManus (Wayne); and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday August 31, 2019 at Whitesell Funeral Home in Rock Hill.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Chain Breakers, C/O Eastside Baptist Church, 1180 Garnette Road, Lancaster, SC 29720 or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Online condolences may be directed to: www.whitesellfuneralhome.net.

Whitesell Funeral Home of Rock Hill (803.980.7444) is assisting the family.
Published in The Herald on Aug. 28, 2019
