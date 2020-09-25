1/
Glendale "Dale" Witherspoon
1964 - 2020
Ms. Glendale Witherspoon, 55 of Clover, SC passed away Sept. 23, 2020 at CMC Pineville. A private funeral will be held on Sunday. She is survived by her mother; Billie Armstrong, two sons; Zed Witherspoon and Leonard Witherspoon, one grandchild; Zoe' Witherspoon, three adopted kids; Raekwon Armstrong, Tya Witherspoon and Ashanti Armstrong, three brothers; Kennedy Witherspoon, Leonard Armstrong (Debra) and Vincent Armstrong (Tracy), two sisters; Michelle Armstrong and Tammy Sherer (Cory), A host of nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. Faith Funeral Service is in charge.

Published in The Herald on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Faith Funeral Services
730 US HIGHWAY 321 BYP
York, SC 29745
(803) 684-1125
