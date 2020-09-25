Or Copy this URL to Share

Ms. Glendale Witherspoon, 55 of Clover, SC passed away Sept. 23, 2020 at CMC Pineville. A private funeral will be held on Sunday. She is survived by her mother; Billie Armstrong, two sons; Zed Witherspoon and Leonard Witherspoon, one grandchild; Zoe' Witherspoon, three adopted kids; Raekwon Armstrong, Tya Witherspoon and Ashanti Armstrong, three brothers; Kennedy Witherspoon, Leonard Armstrong (Debra) and Vincent Armstrong (Tracy), two sisters; Michelle Armstrong and Tammy Sherer (Cory), A host of nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. Faith Funeral Service is in charge.



