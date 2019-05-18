Mr. Charles Glenn Knight, 57, passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at his home.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, May 20, 2019 at Lifepointe Church, 390 York Southern Road, Fort Mill, SC 29715 with Pastor Tim Fowler officiating.
Born in Rock Hill, Mr. Knight was the son of the late Charles Thomas Knight and the late Louise Frampton Bailey. He was raised by the late C.B. and Pauline Faulkenberry. He owned Big Dog Plumbing and enjoyed fishing, being outdoors, his animals, going to the beach and NASCAR. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Surviving are his children, Sheryl Knight (Dale) Fowler of Fort Mill, Michael Glenn Knight of Edgemoor and Travis Glenn Knight of Wake Forest, NC; his grandchildren, Kelly Boan, Kayla Boan, Nicholas Fowler and Hayley Fowler; and many brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Knight's name to the Humane Society of York County, 8177 Regent Parkway, Ste 103, Ft Mill, SC, 29715.
Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel is assisting the Knight family and condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald on May 18, 2019