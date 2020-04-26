Glenn Rawlinson

Obituary
Mr. Glenn Rawlinson, 81, of 716 Starcrest Circle, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Survivors include children, Lynn Rawlinson(Stacy) and Roxan Rawlinson-Ray, both of Rock Hill; 5 grandchildren, Samara Caldwell, Rafeal Rawlinson(whom he reared), Lindsey Rawlinson, Lauren Rawlinson, and Drew Ray; 12 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Henrietta Phillips and Hattie Finch, both of Rock Hill; one brother, James Rawlinson of Sumter, SC; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Mr. Rawlinson may be viewed from 11:00am-1:00pm Tuesday at Weeping Mary Baptist Church. The funeral service will be private. Robinson Funeral Home is serving the Rawlinson Family.
Published in The Herald on Apr. 26, 2020
