Service Information

Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill , SC 29732
(803)-326-2051

Visitation
1:00 PM - 2:45 PM
Lakewood Baptist Church
3520 Mount Gallant Road
Rock Hill , SC

Celebration of Life
3:00 PM
Lakewood Baptist Church
3520 Mount Gallant Road
Rock Hill, , SC

Glenna Ruth Baker Ratliff, 72, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.



Celebration of Life Service will be held at 3:00 pm on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Lakewood Baptist Church, 3520 Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill, SC with Reverend Jerry Devinney officiating. Burial will be private. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm-2:45 pm prior to the service.



Born in Rock Hill, SC, Glenna Ruth was the daughter of the late Albert Glenn Baker, Sr and the late Alma Ruth Rodgers Baker. Glenna Ruth was retired from the banking industry where she held many jobs in her career. She was a member of Lakewood Baptist Church. She was a Loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and aunt.



Glenna Ruth was survived by her husband of 25 years, C Barry Ratliff; her four sons, Michael Eugene Faulk , Mitch (Ann) Faulk, Joshua (Carla) Ratliff all of Rock Hill, and Daniel (Shana) Ratliff of Lancaster, SC; her two daughters, Sara (Michael) Usher and Magan (Mike) Hinson all of Rock Hill, SC; her 14 grandchildren, Madison Smith, Morgan Medford, Michal Ruth Faulk, Rachel Faulk, Alex Heitkamp, Ryan Heitkamp, Lindsey Derr, Noah Ratliff, Hayes Usher, Aubree Hinson, Bristol Ratliff, Nora Usher, Joseph Ratliff, and Blakelyn Ratliff (unborn); her nine great-grandchildren, Jordan Derr, Evan Heitkamp, Kruiz Smith, Stella Ruth Medford, Camden Derr, Ryker Smith, Grace Badz, Pence Smith, and Riley Kate Heitkamp; her brother, Albert Glenn (Kay) Baker, Jr of Rock Hill; her two nephews and three nieces. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Carter Barry Ratliff.



In lieu of flowers, memorials are to be made in Glenna Ruth Ratliff name to Lakewood Baptist Church, Chest of Joash, 3520 Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill, SC, 29732.



Condolences may be made at

