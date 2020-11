Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Gloria's life story with friends and family

Share Gloria's life story with friends and family

Gloria Jean Johnson

October 30, 2020

Chester, South Carolina - Gloria Jean Colvin Johnson 59, of 658 Parkway Drive, Chester, SC passed away on Friday October 30, 2020 at MUSC Florence, SC. Graveside Service will be held on Friday November 6, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Armenia Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Ricky White officiating. Viewing 2-6 pm on Thursday at King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery Street, Chester, SC The family will receive friends at the home.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store