Gloria Ann Harris Shillinglaw, 84, was more than a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, daughter, sister, friend. She was a true servant of the Lord.



The funeral will be held at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel with Pastor Larry Nunn officiating on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 2:00 PM. The burial will be at Grandview Memorial Park Cherry Road.



Born in Rock Hill on April 24, 1935, Gloria (Ann) was the daughter of the late, Anderson Ray Harris and Thelma Smith Harris. She was educated in the Rock Hill School district and worked at the same job as bookkeeper for 61 years, before retiring in the fall of 2014 from Walter Martinson, CPA. She was a member of Inspiration Baptist Church, as well as Bullock Creek Cowboy Church, where she began attending after her diagnosis of Alzheimer's and move to York.



She was committed to serving the Lord through her example, as a wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother. Her outward beauty was no comparison to her inward beauty, as she touched the lives of so many people through her teaching and dedication to the lives of others.



She was predeceased by her husband of 54 years, William Edgar Shillinglaw; parents, Ray and Thelma Harris; brother, Rayford Harris; and her sister, Shirley Smith.



Surviving are her daughters, Beverly S. Kirkland (Jackie) and Terri S. Lovelace (Nathan) of York, SC; son, William E. Shillinglaw, Jr. (Lidia) of Tacoma, WA; grandchildren, Jason Kirkland, Heather Kirkland (Derrick) of York, Kim Rawls (Si), Amber Johnson (Matt) of Rock Hill, Eddie Shillinglaw (Michelle) of Tacoma; 10 great grandchildren, Serinety, William, Samantha, Haiden, Karsen, Weslee, Addison, Nolan, Ben, and Anderson; and sister, Betty Collins of Rock Hill.



The family would like to thank, the many caregivers that assisted the family with the care of their mother from Providence Care Hospice, Visiting Angels and other private sitters.



The family will receive friends from 12:00 - 1:45 PM Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill, SC and other times at the home of Beverly Kirkland, 2027 Cedar Road, York, SC.



Memorials may be made to Providence Hospice Care, or Bullock Creek Cowboy Church 1199 Edgefield Road, York, SC 29745, or to a church of your choice.

