Gloria Wright
1964 - 2020
Mrs. Gloria Wright, age of 56, of 232 Avery Street, Fort Mill, SC passed away on June 5th, 2020 at her residence. She was born on February 1, 1964 to the late Chalmers Henry Wallace and Geneva Adams Wallace. She was attended Indian Land High School. She retired from T.J. May Warehouse, Charlotte, NC.

She was a member of EL Bethel A.M.E. Zion Church , where she served as Class Leader, Trustee, Member of Church Choir.

She leaves to cherish her precious memory to her husband, James Wright, Jr., of the home, Fort Mill, SC; mother, Geneva Wallace, of Lancaster, SC, daughter, Latoya Kennedy, of Rock Hill, SC, son-a-law, Frank Kennedy, of Rock Hill, SC; grandchildren, Sydney, Roney, JaQuis, Devonta, Victoria, Jayvon, Jada; sisters, Jenny Adams (BJ), Shirley Culp (Fletcher), Rhonda Barber (Steven), all of Lancaster, SC; and host of caring aunts, uncles, other relatives, and friends. Graveside services, Friday, June 12, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at El Bethel AME Zion Church 8631 Henry Harris Road, Fort Mill, SC, Officiating, Rev. Dr. Ronnie McCrorey. Viewing will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Parker Funeral Home Chapel from 3pm - 8 pm. Family will receive friends at home and 1223 Osceola Road, Lancaster, SC. Parker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



Published in The Herald on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Viewing
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Parker Funeral Home
JUN
12
Graveside service
02:00 PM
El Bethel AME Zion Church
Funeral services provided by
Parker Funeral Home
870 Saluda Street
Rock Hill, SC 29730
803-329-1414
