Gordon N. Roof, Sr. age 85, passed away May 9, 2019. The son of sharecroppers, Mr. Roof was born in 1934 to the late Clarence E. and Omie Price Roof. Mr. Roof was retired from Springs Industries after 43 years of service. He was no stranger to hard work, so much that he only completed the 5th grade. Dad and his brothers spent most of their time in the fields; plowing with the mules, weeding the crops and picking cotton. He often worked for others in trade of critters instead of money. These critters were used to help feed the family. He lived a simple life filled with love and compassion for his family and everyone else who knew him. Later in life, dad always had his four boys out on adventures; camping, hunting, fishing or just simply riding around taking in the country sights. He taught his sons how to raise a garden, ride horses, and train some good hunting dogs. He loved the outdoors. Gordon was a great man, who touched the hearts of so many and will be dearly forever missed. You led a magnificent life "Slick", now you are living the good life. Till we see you again, Rest in Peace Dad! We love you.He is survived by his son Randy Roof (Melissa Millward); daughter, Darlene Roof (Fred Hill); brother, Frank Roof; sister, Louise Roof Grant; grand-children, Jessica L. Ruckart, Hunter L. Roof, Eric Roof, Cheyenne Roof, all of Chester; numerous great-grand-children; nieces & nephews.Mr. Roof was preceded in death by, 3 sons, Neely Roof, Jr., Mitchell Roof, Sr., and Tony Roof; 5 brothers, Herbert Roof, Clarence E. Roof, Jr., William Roof, Sr., Leroy Edwards, and A.J. Roof; 2 sisters, Lib Yarborough and Margaret Inez Bailey.In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials made in Mr. Roof's memory to the by visiting woundedwarriorproject.org The memorial service will be 2p.m. Saturday, May 18th at Pollard Funeral Home. Rev. Ronnie Greene and Mr. Troop Sanders will speak. Published in The Herald on May 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

