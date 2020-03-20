Dr. Gordon Henry Otto, 83, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center.
Born in Battle Creek, MI, Dr. Otto was the son of the late Dr. Henry John Otto and the late Mildred Wagner Otto. He was a University Professor, Consultant to businesses, the US Government, and a Statistician for Medical Institutions. Dr. Otto had several favorite hobbies he enjoyed, such as fishing, sailing, and vegetable gardening.
Dr. Otto is survived by his wife, Dr. Helen Tzima Otto; his two daughters, Ellen (Edward ) Fendley of Katy, TX, and Linda (Leslie) ZumBrunnen of Littleton, CO; his two granddaughters, Christine Marie Fendley, and Rachel Nicole ZumBrunnen; his two grandsons, Gregory Alan Fendley, and Ryan Leslie ZumBrunnen; his great-grandson, Jude Bolt.
Published in The Herald on Mar. 20, 2020