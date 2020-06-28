Gordon Warren Worden went to be with his Lord on Saturday, June 6th, 2020 in Rock Hill, SC at the age of 94.
Gardon was born on December 27th, 1925 in Machias NY, the son of the late George and the late Dorothy Worden. At 18, he volunteered for the US Navy and served from 1944 - 1946 in the Pacific theater as a signalman on a destroyer escort, the USS Bunch. After the war Gordon worked for Kodak and Lozier Engineering as an accountant in Rochester, NY. He married Ruth Illingworth in 1948 and started a family in 1949. In August 1964 Gordon and Ruth moved their family of 4 children to Mount Selinda, Rhodesia, (now Zimbabwe) Africa, to become a missionary, at the UCC mission, as the treasurer for 2 sister missions. Unfortunately, Ruth died suddenly in January 1965 of a rare tropical disease. But Gordon kept his promise to the mission and he stayed on with the support of his new missionary friends. On July 27, 1966 he married Almarose Cooke, who was a missionary doctor also at Mt. Selinda, making her an instant mother to his four children, ages 9 and older. In 1975 they completed their missionary calling and returned to the United States. They lived in Marquette, Michigan until 1987. Upon retirement, Gordon and Almarose moved to Waxhaw, North Carolina to support JAARS, a division of Wycliffe Bible Translators, and their missions around the world. Gordon donated his time as an accountant for JAARS until 2012. In 2000 they retired to Park Pointe Village in Rock Hill, SC. During his life he enjoyed traveling, hiking, playing tennis, volunteering for his church and reading. Gordon was a dedicated family man and missionary at heart, and he enjoyed supporting churches, both local and abroad. His faith in God, family and friends sustained him throughout his long and productive life.
Gorden is survived by his children, Charlotte Fridd of Rochester, NY, Nancy Gilbert of Fort Wayne, IN, Susanne Worden of Overland Park, KS and Paul Worden of Surprise, AZ; his eight grandchildren, John Gilbert, Susan Foutz, Laura Higgins, Jennifer Guda, Christopher Fridd, Benjamin Worden, Alycia Worden and Jake Worden; his nine great grandchildren: Sarah and Elliot Gilbert, Ketan and Ryan Guda, Evan and Isaac Foutz, Peter and Amelia Fridd and Aubrey Higgins. Gordon was preceded in death by his parents, George and Dorothy Worden, his sister, Barbara and his wife, Almarose.
Memorial services will be held at Park Pointe Village, Rock Hill, SC and a private family service at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to www.greenefuneralhome.net.
Gardon was born on December 27th, 1925 in Machias NY, the son of the late George and the late Dorothy Worden. At 18, he volunteered for the US Navy and served from 1944 - 1946 in the Pacific theater as a signalman on a destroyer escort, the USS Bunch. After the war Gordon worked for Kodak and Lozier Engineering as an accountant in Rochester, NY. He married Ruth Illingworth in 1948 and started a family in 1949. In August 1964 Gordon and Ruth moved their family of 4 children to Mount Selinda, Rhodesia, (now Zimbabwe) Africa, to become a missionary, at the UCC mission, as the treasurer for 2 sister missions. Unfortunately, Ruth died suddenly in January 1965 of a rare tropical disease. But Gordon kept his promise to the mission and he stayed on with the support of his new missionary friends. On July 27, 1966 he married Almarose Cooke, who was a missionary doctor also at Mt. Selinda, making her an instant mother to his four children, ages 9 and older. In 1975 they completed their missionary calling and returned to the United States. They lived in Marquette, Michigan until 1987. Upon retirement, Gordon and Almarose moved to Waxhaw, North Carolina to support JAARS, a division of Wycliffe Bible Translators, and their missions around the world. Gordon donated his time as an accountant for JAARS until 2012. In 2000 they retired to Park Pointe Village in Rock Hill, SC. During his life he enjoyed traveling, hiking, playing tennis, volunteering for his church and reading. Gordon was a dedicated family man and missionary at heart, and he enjoyed supporting churches, both local and abroad. His faith in God, family and friends sustained him throughout his long and productive life.
Gorden is survived by his children, Charlotte Fridd of Rochester, NY, Nancy Gilbert of Fort Wayne, IN, Susanne Worden of Overland Park, KS and Paul Worden of Surprise, AZ; his eight grandchildren, John Gilbert, Susan Foutz, Laura Higgins, Jennifer Guda, Christopher Fridd, Benjamin Worden, Alycia Worden and Jake Worden; his nine great grandchildren: Sarah and Elliot Gilbert, Ketan and Ryan Guda, Evan and Isaac Foutz, Peter and Amelia Fridd and Aubrey Higgins. Gordon was preceded in death by his parents, George and Dorothy Worden, his sister, Barbara and his wife, Almarose.
Memorial services will be held at Park Pointe Village, Rock Hill, SC and a private family service at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to www.greenefuneralhome.net.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald on Jun. 28, 2020.