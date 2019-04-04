Grace Moore Walker CHARLOTTE, NC - Grace Moore Walker, 82, of Charlotte, NC passed away March 30, 2019. She is survived by her son Patrick Moore; four brothers, Fred Moore, Bishop Rayford Moore, Ozzie Moore all of Charlotte, NC, Eddie Moore of Atlanta, GA; five sisters, Mary L. Miller, Penny Perry, Janice Moore, Barbara M. Hudson, Rev. Sandra Doster all of Rock Hill, SC. Service will be held April 5, 2019, at Greater Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, Charlotte, NC - Quiet time 11am-12pm and funeral at 12pm. Alexander Funeral Home of Charlotte, NC is in charge.
Published in The Herald on Apr. 4, 2019