Gracie Elizabeth Scronce, of Sharon, SC, passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019.
Graveside services were held at Rose Hill Cemetery, York, SC.
Gracie was born November 4, 2019 in Rock Hill, SC to Joshua Glenn Scronce and Brittany Ann Gregory.
Survivors are her parents Joshua Scronce and Brittany Gregory; grandparents Mike & Paulette Warmoth, Glenn Scronce, and April Gregory; great grandparents Charles A. & Mary E. Scronce, Terri West and Don West; other family Marissa & Troy Prosser, Carsyn Prosser, Lydia Prosser, and Brandi W. Alexander.
She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Dennis Gregory.
Online condolences may be made at www.mlfordsons.com. M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Clover, SC is serving the family.
Published in The Herald on Dec. 22, 2019