Mr. Grady Henry Snipes, age 87, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. A Celebration of Life Service will be 3:00 pm Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Second Baptist Church, 1426 Great Falls Highway in Lancaster, SC officiated by Rev. Steve Mackey and Rev. Jim McClure. The family will receive friends from 2:00 - 3:00 pm before the service. He was born October 17, 1932 in Lancaster County, the son of the late Henry Alton Snipes and the late Sadie Dunn Snipes, and was the husband of Diane Pitmon Snipes. He was owner and operator of Grady Snipes Construction for over 50 years. He was a hard worker and lived to help people. He always had a beautiful garden and gave most of the fruits of his labor away to family and friends. In his younger years, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. He served stateside in the Army during the Korean War. He attended every reunion with his fellow comrades and loved spending time with them. He was a member of the "Breakfast Club" at the South 200 Restaurant where they enjoyed a meal and lots of stories. Grady is survived by two sons, Grady "Tod" Snipes and his wife, Kathy; Travis Alton Snipes and his wife, Allison; two daughters, Regina Snipes Ledford and her husband, Donnie, all of Lancaster, and Christie Snipes Anderson and her husband, Scott of Hampton, VA; eleven grandchildren, Robyn Whitaker Bayne, Ronald Threatt, Josh Snipes, David "Dave" Whitaker, Dan Snipes, Tiffani McCowan, Morgan Ledford, Ella Grace Anderson, Jesse Anderson, Alton Snipes, and Sloan Snipes; nine great grandchildren, Alyvia Bayne, Cynthia Bayne, Ashlyn Snipes, Braylie Snipes, Mackenzie Snipes, Ryder Snipes, Gunnar Snipes, Hunter Snipes, Savannah Snipes, and a special nephew, Richard Snipes. He was preceded in death by a sister, Lillian Snipes Seifarth; three brothers, Lawrence Snipes, William Jackson "Jack" Snipes, Sr., Eugene "Gene" Snipes; a daughter, Cindy Snipes Whitaker; and a grandson, Cory James Whitaker. Memorials may be made to the , the or Hospice of South Carolina. An online guest register is available for condolences on the obituaries page at

