Graham Marshall McCall YORK, SC - Graham Marshall McCall, 39, of 3082 Chester Hwy, York, SC passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, after a short illness. Graham was born in Rock Hill, SC and the son of the late Randall Nelson McCall and mother Patricia Wallace McCall. He is survived by his estranged wife, Jennifer Little McCall, son Joshua Marshall McCall, step-dad Steve Odell Hughes, brother Steve Odell Hughes II, brother James Maurice McCall, sister Trisha Ann Hughes, sister Ashley McCall. A memorial service will be held at Trinity Baptist Church, 1519 Steele Road, Van Wyck, SC on Saturday, November 9, 2019. Visitation starts at 4:00 pm with memorial service starting at 5:00 pm.
Published in The Herald on Nov. 7, 2019