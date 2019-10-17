Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Grayson Goodman. View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Grayson Adolphus Goodman, 79, passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House.



A Celebration of Life service will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1830 Celanese Rd, Rock Hill, SC with Revs. John Nowaczewski and Steve Rhodes and Dr. Tom Sherer officiating.



Born in Charleston, SC on September 13, 1940, Mr. Goodman was the son of the late Edwin M. Goodman, Sr. and the late Evelyn Grayson Goodman. He attended schools in the St. Paul's Parish school district graduating from St. Paul's High School in 1958. He graduated from the University of South Carolina, Columbia in June 1962 with a degree in Chemical Engineering.



Grayson served 22 years in the US Navy, 7 active (USN) and 15 reserve (USNR). He was chief engineering officer on the USS Sculpin SSN590 for the remainder of his engineering career. He worked as a manufacturing manager for various chemical companies.



He and his loving wife, Jan, were married for 41 years. He has three siblings, Edwin (Joyce), Joe (Liz) and Gary (Brenda). He and Jan have three children, Jeff (Teresa), Richard and Matthew. They have six granddaughters and two great-grandsons.



Grayson was devoted to his church and his Savior, Jesus Christ. He enjoyed participating in all of the church's activities. Teaching Sunday school, substitute preaching, singing in the choir and bell choir were areas of joy to him. Grayson will be missed dearly and loved forever.



The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10am - 11:30 am on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the church.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Goodman's name to Interim Hospice, 154 Amendment Ave, Ste 106, Rock Hill, SC, 29732.



Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel is assisting the Goodman family and condolences may be made at

