Gregory "Greg" Scott Tart, 56, of Clover, SC, passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019.
Greg was born on April 27, 1963 in Gastonia, NC. He is survived by his mother, Rosalee Parson Tart, brothers, Ed Tart (Patricia), Randy Tart (Linda), sister, Theresa Johnson (Bill), and 7 nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Edward Tart, Jr.
All services will be private.
Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Tart family.
Published in The Herald on Dec. 3, 2019