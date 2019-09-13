Gregory Kyle Sexton, 24, was born September 12, 1994, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at his home in Greenwood SC.
The family will receive friends Friday, September 13, 2019 from 5-8 PM at Ricky and Peasta Meek, 1610 Sierra Road, York, SC 29745
Kyle was a son of Kenneth Sexton and Tina Meek Stewart.
He was a Service Manager at Publix in Greenwood, SC.
Kyle is survived by his parents, Tina and Bill Stewart, Kenneth Sexton, partner, Corban Urbanic, sisters, Morgan Sexton, Jessica Keister, brothers, Hunter Sexton, Billy Stewart, Jason Stewart, grandparents, Ricky and Peasta Meek, Sandra Rose, Becky Forrester, Godmother, Erin Goldacker, nieces, Makenzie Sexton, Everly Dilling, aunts, Chastiy Irby, Lynn Payne, Rae Lockwood, Kristy Meek, uncles, Ernie Sexton, Randy Sexton and numerous cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Jerry Sexton and uncle, Skooter Meek.
Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Sexton family.
Published in The Herald on Sept. 13, 2019