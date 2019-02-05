Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Gretchen Raimer



Gretchen Yvette Freeman Raimer, 39, of Iowa, LA, passed away on Wednesday, January 30, 2019 in her residence.



Gretchen was born December 13, 1979 in York County, SC, where she lived most of her life until moving to the Lake Charles / Iowa area in 2003. She worked for ten years as a bail bondsman and worked in the portrait studio for J.C. Penney in Pineville, NC. Gretchen most recently worked for the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney's Office as Felony Secretary for five years. She loved photography, fishing, and her family. She will always be remembered for her infectious smile and her gift to talk. Gretchen was a devoted and loving wife and best friend and excellent, loving mother and will be missed by all who knew her.



Gretchen is survived by her husband, Kenny Raimer of Iowa, LA; children, Brittany Raimer Cain and husband Nick, K. J. Raimer and fiancee Baylee Wilson, Adrienne Sturgeon and husband Ben, and Makailah Raimer; parents, Randy and Yvette Freeman; brothers, Steven Freeman and Dewayne Freeman and wife Elvira; sister-in-law, Julie Beville and husband Steven; and nieces and nephews, Ashley, Courtney, Lucas, Logan, and Holly.



She was preceded in death by her sisters, Amanda Freeman and Melissa Freeman; mother-in-law and best friend, Brenda Raimer; and father-in-law, "Skip" And Dee Raimer.



Her funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend Dr. Bart Leger will officiate. Burial will follow in Consolata Cemetery. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Tuesday from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM and continue on Wednesday from 8:00 AM until the start of the service.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family.



