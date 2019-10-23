Mrs. Guadalupe Rios Chariker, 86, formerly of Clover, SC, passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019 at the home of her daughter. She was well loved by family & friends for her fun loving & generous spirit. Mom will be greatly missed by all.
Funeral Mass will be 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Divine Savior Catholic Church, 232 Herndon Avenue, York, SC 29745 with Father Adilso Coelho officiating. Interment will be in Lakeview Memory Gardens, York, SC. The family will receive friends 1 hour before mass and after burial at church social hall.
Mrs. Chariker was born January 21, 1933 in Roma, TX to the late Jesus and Guadalupe Gonzalas Rios. She retired from nursing at Gaston Memorial Hospital.
Survivors are her husband Ed Chariker of Clover, SC; daughter Delia Chariker (Diane Koehler) of Goose Creek, SC; sons Mark E. Chariker (Julia) of Louisville, KY, Randy Chariker (Melanie), Ryan Chariker (Rocca) both of Clover, SC; David Chariker of Goose Creek, SC; Sean Chariker of Raleigh, NC; brother Robert Rios of Kingsville, TX; and five grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Catholic Social Services
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Catholic Social Services
Published in The Herald on Oct. 23, 2019