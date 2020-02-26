Guy Rufus Stephenson, 85, of Concord, NC, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020.
The funeral service will be held at 2 PM on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Filbert Presbyterian Church in America with the Reverend Dave Hall and great nephew, Bryan Joy officiating. Burial will follow at Beersheba Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Clover, SC. The family will receive friends from 1-2 PM on Thursday in the church's Fellowship Hall.
Rufus was born on July 22, 1934 in York, SC. He was the son of the late Walter Frank Stephenson and Lula Catherine Gettys Stephenson. He was a Korean War veteran in the US Army and retired from General Motors as a warranty manager.
Rufus is survived by his sons, Michael Stephenson, Frank Stephenson, Ron Stephenson (Sonya), sisters, Doris Springs, Margaret Sissy Howell (Chip), brother, Brice Stephenson (Christine), and grandchildren, Tysen Stephenson and Brooklyn Stephenson.
In addition to his parents, Rufus was preceded in death by his sister, Betty Jane Stephenson.
In memory of Rufus Stephenson, memorials may be made to Filbert Presbyterian Church in America Building Fund, 2066 Filbert HWY York, SC 29745.
