Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Guy Rufus Stephenson. View Sign Service Information Bratton Funeral Home 1455 Highway 321 North York , SC 29745 (803)-684-1880 Send Flowers Obituary

Guy Rufus Stephenson, 85, of Concord, NC, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020.



The funeral service will be held at 2 PM on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Filbert Presbyterian Church in America with the Reverend Dave Hall and great nephew, Bryan Joy officiating. Burial will follow at Beersheba Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Clover, SC. The family will receive friends from 1-2 PM on Thursday in the church's Fellowship Hall.



Rufus was born on July 22, 1934 in York, SC. He was the son of the late Walter Frank Stephenson and Lula Catherine Gettys Stephenson. He was a Korean War veteran in the US Army and retired from General Motors as a warranty manager.



Rufus is survived by his sons, Michael Stephenson, Frank Stephenson, Ron Stephenson (Sonya), sisters, Doris Springs, Margaret Sissy Howell (Chip), brother, Brice Stephenson (Christine), and grandchildren, Tysen Stephenson and Brooklyn Stephenson.



In addition to his parents, Rufus was preceded in death by his sister, Betty Jane Stephenson.



In memory of Rufus Stephenson, memorials may be made to Filbert Presbyterian Church in America Building Fund, 2066 Filbert HWY York, SC 29745.



Online condolences may be made to the family at



Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Stephenson family.

Guy Rufus Stephenson, 85, of Concord, NC, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020.The funeral service will be held at 2 PM on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Filbert Presbyterian Church in America with the Reverend Dave Hall and great nephew, Bryan Joy officiating. Burial will follow at Beersheba Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Clover, SC. The family will receive friends from 1-2 PM on Thursday in the church's Fellowship Hall.Rufus was born on July 22, 1934 in York, SC. He was the son of the late Walter Frank Stephenson and Lula Catherine Gettys Stephenson. He was a Korean War veteran in the US Army and retired from General Motors as a warranty manager.Rufus is survived by his sons, Michael Stephenson, Frank Stephenson, Ron Stephenson (Sonya), sisters, Doris Springs, Margaret Sissy Howell (Chip), brother, Brice Stephenson (Christine), and grandchildren, Tysen Stephenson and Brooklyn Stephenson.In addition to his parents, Rufus was preceded in death by his sister, Betty Jane Stephenson.In memory of Rufus Stephenson, memorials may be made to Filbert Presbyterian Church in America Building Fund, 2066 Filbert HWY York, SC 29745.Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Stephenson family. Published in The Herald on Feb. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close