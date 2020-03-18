Gwendolyn McCreary passed away on March 12, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center. Funeral services will be Thursday, Mach 19, 2020, 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Barber Memorial Cemetery. Body may be viewed from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home Wednesday, March 18, 2020. The family is receiving friends at the home of David Stevenson at 130 Tom St. and the home of Stevie Anderson at 725 Blake St., Rock Hill. Clemons-McCray Funeral Home is in charge.
Published in The Herald on Mar. 18, 2020