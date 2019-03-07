Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for H. Leon Comer Sr.. View Sign

Mr. H. Leon Comer, Sr., 91, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019 after a recent decline in health. Born in Rock Hill, SC, Leon was the son of the late John Stoll Comer, Sr. and Annie Lee Roach Comer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Frances Watkins Comer; daughter, Brenda Comer Sutton; brothers, Reece Comer, Stoll Comer and Gene Comer; and sisters, Libby Comer, Mary Ella Comer Russell, Eula Comer Russell, and Edith Comer Elms.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. John's United Methodist Church, 321 S. Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill, SC 29730 with Dr. Rodney Powell and Rev. Rett Haselden officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service at the church from 9:30-10:45 am. A casual drop-in "Leon Style" will be at the home of Chip and Judy Comer following the service on Saturday from 3:00-5:00 pm.



Leon attended Oakridge Elementary School, Rock Hill High School, and served in the US Merchant Marines. He was a lifelong member of St. John's United Methodist Church in Rock Hill. Leon founded Comer Distributing Company, Inc. in 1971. In addition to his time serving as Comer Distributing Company's chief beer warrior, he enjoyed many years of professional affiliations, including the York County Natural Gas Authority Board of Directors, York County Businessmen's Association, Rock Hill Economic Development Board, York County Economic Development Board, where he served as Chairman from 1982-1985, South Carolina Economic Developers Association, Southern Industrial Development Council, The National Beer Wholesalers Association and the South Carolina Beer Wholesalers Association, where he twice enjoyed serving as Chairman of the Board of Directors.



Leon was a member of the brotherhood of many fraternal and philanthropic organizations that were near and dear to his heart, including the American Legion Frank Roach Post #34, York Masonic Lodge #385 (50-year membership), Hejaz Shriners, Rock Hill Elks Lodge 1318, and Rock Hill Moose Lodge 1720. He was a member of the USC Gamecock Club, founding member of the Winthrop Eagle Club, Ducks Unlimited, South Carolina Waterfowl Association, the Palmetto Gentlemens Poker Club and Roy's Boys Afternoon Information Consortium and Think Tank. Leon greeted everyone with a smile and was a friend to all he met.



Leon is survived by his son, H. Leon "Chip" Comer, Jr. (Judy); four grandsons, Brian Fletcher Cooke, James David Sutton, Jr., H. Leon "Lee" Comer, III and Marshall Creighton Comer; great-grandchildren, Johnna Erhart Sutton, Jocelyn Elizabeth Sutton, Julianna Eleanor Sutton, and Ellison Frances Comer, son-in-law, James David Sutton, Sr. and numerous nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Leon's name to St. John's United Methodist Church, 321 S. Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill, SC 29730 or HCMA, Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Association, 18 East Main Street, Suite 202, Denville, NJ 07834 or at



Condolences may be made to the Comer family at

Mr. H. Leon Comer, Sr., 91, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019 after a recent decline in health. Born in Rock Hill, SC, Leon was the son of the late John Stoll Comer, Sr. and Annie Lee Roach Comer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Frances Watkins Comer; daughter, Brenda Comer Sutton; brothers, Reece Comer, Stoll Comer and Gene Comer; and sisters, Libby Comer, Mary Ella Comer Russell, Eula Comer Russell, and Edith Comer Elms.A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. John's United Methodist Church, 321 S. Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill, SC 29730 with Dr. Rodney Powell and Rev. Rett Haselden officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service at the church from 9:30-10:45 am. A casual drop-in "Leon Style" will be at the home of Chip and Judy Comer following the service on Saturday from 3:00-5:00 pm.Leon attended Oakridge Elementary School, Rock Hill High School, and served in the US Merchant Marines. He was a lifelong member of St. John's United Methodist Church in Rock Hill. Leon founded Comer Distributing Company, Inc. in 1971. In addition to his time serving as Comer Distributing Company's chief beer warrior, he enjoyed many years of professional affiliations, including the York County Natural Gas Authority Board of Directors, York County Businessmen's Association, Rock Hill Economic Development Board, York County Economic Development Board, where he served as Chairman from 1982-1985, South Carolina Economic Developers Association, Southern Industrial Development Council, The National Beer Wholesalers Association and the South Carolina Beer Wholesalers Association, where he twice enjoyed serving as Chairman of the Board of Directors.Leon was a member of the brotherhood of many fraternal and philanthropic organizations that were near and dear to his heart, including the American Legion Frank Roach Post #34, York Masonic Lodge #385 (50-year membership), Hejaz Shriners, Rock Hill Elks Lodge 1318, and Rock Hill Moose Lodge 1720. He was a member of the USC Gamecock Club, founding member of the Winthrop Eagle Club, Ducks Unlimited, South Carolina Waterfowl Association, the Palmetto Gentlemens Poker Club and Roy's Boys Afternoon Information Consortium and Think Tank. Leon greeted everyone with a smile and was a friend to all he met.Leon is survived by his son, H. Leon "Chip" Comer, Jr. (Judy); four grandsons, Brian Fletcher Cooke, James David Sutton, Jr., H. Leon "Lee" Comer, III and Marshall Creighton Comer; great-grandchildren, Johnna Erhart Sutton, Jocelyn Elizabeth Sutton, Julianna Eleanor Sutton, and Ellison Frances Comer, son-in-law, James David Sutton, Sr. and numerous nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Leon's name to St. John's United Methodist Church, 321 S. Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill, SC 29730 or HCMA, Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Association, 18 East Main Street, Suite 202, Denville, NJ 07834 or at www.4hcm.org or to Hospice of South Carolina, 1639 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732.Condolences may be made to the Comer family at www.greenefuneralhome.net Funeral Home Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel

2133 Ebenezer Road

Rock Hill , SC 29732

(803) 326-2051 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Herald on Mar. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close