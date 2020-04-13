Mr. Hilliard Nelson Burrell, 87, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 in the hospital.
A memorial service will be held at a later date due to COVID 19.
Born in Spartanburg County, SC, Mr. Burrell was a son of the late Hilliard T. Burrell and the late Nancy Clayton Burrell. He was a US veteran of the Korean War. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Rock Hill where he taught Sunday school. He was married to his wife, Margaret, for 65 years; they enjoyed ballroom dancing, travel and entertaining friends. Nelson also enjoyed running and competing in 10Ks, especially the Cooper River Bridge Run.
Mr. Burrell was a loan officer, VP and served on the board of Guardian Fidelity in Rock Hill. Nelson was very active in the Rock Hill, community for many years. He was a Shriner, a member of the Elks Club, the Rescue Squad and also served on the board of North Greenville College. Other hobbies included bee keeping, wine making, gardening and playing with grandchildren.
Surviving are his sons, Garry Burrell and Steve Burrell, both of Rock Hill and Lynn Burrell of Carrabelle, FL; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the of SC, 4124 Clemson Blvd, #L, Anderson, SC, 29621.
Published in The Herald on Apr. 13, 2020