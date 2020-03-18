Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hadi Dana. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Hadi M. Dana FORT MILL, SC - Hadi M. Dana, age 59, passed away on Friday, March 13th, 2020, at the Wayne T Patrick Hospice House following a lengthy illness with loving support of family in his daughter's home. Hadi was born on May 16, 1960, in Beirut, Lebanon to Mounir El Dana and Amal El Dana. He is preceded in death by his father, Mounir El Dana. He is survived by three children, Jennifer Dana Collier and her husband Travis of Fort Mill, SC; Sarah Dana of Fort Mill, SC; and Matthew Dana and his wife Hanna of Rock Hill, SC; as well as two beloved grandchildren, Nolan Collier and Audrianna Bass; his mother, Amal El Dana of Beirut, Lebanon; a brother, Ahmed El Dana of Beirut, Lebanon; a brother, Rabih El Dana, of Fort Mill, SC. Hadi was laid to rest Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 1:45 pm in a private service. Memorial to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House in Rock Hill, SC.

