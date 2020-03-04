Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hallie Sparks. View Sign Service Information Bratton Funeral Home 1455 Highway 321 North York , SC 29745 (803)-684-1880 Send Flowers Obituary

Hallie Belk Sparks, 102, of York, SC, passed away on Monday, March 02, 2020 at Harbor Chase at Riverwalk in Rock Hill, SC.



The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Bratton Funeral Home from 6-8 PM. A memorial service will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Kingdom Hall Jehovah's Witnesses in York, SC.



Hallie was born on July 16, 1917 in Burford, NC. She was the daughter of the late Ira Belk and Margaret Rape Belk. She loved her Kingdom Hall family and enjoyed spending time in her gardens and watching the hummingbirds. She was known for her mouth-watering black walnut pound cake.



She is survived by her devoted husband of 62 years, Devaughn "Johnny" Sparks, son, Mike Manus (Vada), daughter in laws, Libby Manus, Marlene Manus, 8 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, 5 great-great grandchildren and several loving nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents, Hallie was preceded in death by her sons, Tommy Sparks, Eddie Manus, Vernon Manus, two brothers, four sisters, and one great grandson.



Online condolences may be made to the family at



Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Sparks family.

Hallie Belk Sparks, 102, of York, SC, passed away on Monday, March 02, 2020 at Harbor Chase at Riverwalk in Rock Hill, SC.The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Bratton Funeral Home from 6-8 PM. A memorial service will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Kingdom Hall Jehovah's Witnesses in York, SC.Hallie was born on July 16, 1917 in Burford, NC. She was the daughter of the late Ira Belk and Margaret Rape Belk. She loved her Kingdom Hall family and enjoyed spending time in her gardens and watching the hummingbirds. She was known for her mouth-watering black walnut pound cake.She is survived by her devoted husband of 62 years, Devaughn "Johnny" Sparks, son, Mike Manus (Vada), daughter in laws, Libby Manus, Marlene Manus, 8 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, 5 great-great grandchildren and several loving nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents, Hallie was preceded in death by her sons, Tommy Sparks, Eddie Manus, Vernon Manus, two brothers, four sisters, and one great grandson.Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Sparks family. Published in The Herald on Mar. 4, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close