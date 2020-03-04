Hallie Belk Sparks, 102, of York, SC, passed away on Monday, March 02, 2020 at Harbor Chase at Riverwalk in Rock Hill, SC.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Bratton Funeral Home from 6-8 PM. A memorial service will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Kingdom Hall Jehovah's Witnesses in York, SC.
Hallie was born on July 16, 1917 in Burford, NC. She was the daughter of the late Ira Belk and Margaret Rape Belk. She loved her Kingdom Hall family and enjoyed spending time in her gardens and watching the hummingbirds. She was known for her mouth-watering black walnut pound cake.
She is survived by her devoted husband of 62 years, Devaughn "Johnny" Sparks, son, Mike Manus (Vada), daughter in laws, Libby Manus, Marlene Manus, 8 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, 5 great-great grandchildren and several loving nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Hallie was preceded in death by her sons, Tommy Sparks, Eddie Manus, Vernon Manus, two brothers, four sisters, and one great grandson.
Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Sparks family.
Published in The Herald on Mar. 4, 2020