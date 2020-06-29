Hans Temple "Sonny" Wagner
1935 - 2020
Mr. Hans Temple "Sonny" Wagner passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at his home.

A Graveside service will be held at Sharon Baptist Church Cemetery, Sharon, SC at 11:00 AM Tuesday, June 30, 2020 with Reverend Sam Murphy and Reverend David Sealy officiating. Visitation with the family will follow the service at the cemetery with "Social Distancing Protocols" being followed.

Born in Shelby, North Carolina on September 11, 1935, Hans was the son of the late Ernest Blair Wagner and Lola Virginia Temple Wagner: He was also preceded in death by his son, Ernest Howard Wagner and daughter Tammy Denise Wagner; his siblings Ernestine Butler, Janice Roberts, Betty Miller, Norma Miller, Susie Nichols and Harvey Gail Wagner.

Hans is survived by his wife of 65 years, Betty Jo Carpenter Wagner; his daughter, Melanie Martin (Ron deceased), Janice W. Gillespie (Don), and son Hans Christopher Wagner; eleven grandchildren, and sixteen great-grandchildren.

Hans served in the United States Navy many years with the VW-4 Hurricane Hunters and retired after 20 years of service. Hans taught Pre Voc in the York School District 1 and retired after twenty-five years of service. He was an active member of Sharon Baptist Church for forty-five years.

The family would like to thank Westminster Rehab and Provident Care Hospice for their excellent and loving care of Hans.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com.

Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Wagner family.

Published in The Herald on Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Visitation
Sharon Baptist Church Cemetery
JUN
30
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Sharon Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Bratton Funeral Home
1455 Highway 321 North
York, SC 29745
803-684-1880
