James Harold Baldwin, passed away on January 22, 2020, at the age of 87 at his home on Mountain Lakes surrounded by family. A funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Liberty Baptist Church with Reverend Earl Ogburn and reverend Joey Shetley officiating. The family will receive friends also Sunday from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM at the church. Interment will be held in Chester Memorial Gardens.



He was the son of the late John Jesse Corder and Evelyn Rebecca Hudspeth Corder. He was born on February 28, 1932 and was raised in Chester, SC where he was a graduate of the Chester High School class of 1950 and he was a member of the varsity football team that won the state championship. He was also a member of the Varsity Basketball team, and the school chorus. After graduation he joined the United States Navy where he served in the Korean War. During his younger years he delivered papers around the town of Chester and in his teens he was a lifeguard at the Chester City Pool.



He retired in 1988 from Hoechst Celeanse where he worked for 33 years as Senior Manufacturing Specialist. Upon his retirement, he started his own grass cutting business that he owned and operated. He was also a bailiff for 16 years for the Chester County Court House and also a South Carolina State Constable. He was very involved in the Chester County 4-H Horse club where he took numerous youth on camping trips. In 1975 he was named 4-H Leader of the year. He also coached little league football and played on Church Softball league. He also established the Mountain Lakes Homeowners Association where he resided for 47 years.



He was a very active member of Liberty Baptist Church where he served as a deacon, member of the choir, and a member of the building committee and head of security. Harold was also a blue hat leader for the Liberty Baptist Church Chain Saw Unit Disaster Relief Team.



He is survived by his wife, Barbara Shepherd Baldwin, his daughters Kelly Baldwin Moore (Ken), Cherry Bailes Armstrong (Steve), four grandchildren Haley Elizabeth Wissinger (Taylor), Hunter Baldwin Wissinger (Morgan), Bailey Armstrong Daves (Steven), and Steven Clinton Armstrong( Kayla), and five great grand-children, Lane, Cole, Grey, Maci, and Nash. He was preceded in death by his brother Billy Baldwin.



In Lieu of flowers the family request memorials may be made to Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 993 Rock Hill, SC 29731



