Mr. Harold Clifford Jones, 78 of York passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Prisma Health Richland Hospital in Columbia, SC.



Mr. Jones was born in York County and the son of the late Clifford Jones and the late Edith Moss Jones. He was a member of Sharon United Methodist Church and an eagle scout. He supported the Sharon Scout Troop #137. In addition to his parents, Mr. Jones was preceded in death by his son, Bradley Clifford Jones.



Mr. Jones graduated York High, class of 1958, and was a chosen Shrine Bowl player and an All-American honorable mention. After high school, Mr. Jones attended the University of South Carolina, where he was a Gamecock football player (1958-1961). He then pursued a career as a purchasing director in the textile industry for more than 40 years.



A graveside service for Mr. Jones will be 11:00 am, Friday, May 10, 2019 at Woodlawn Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Sharon, SC. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the church fellowship center.



Mr. Jones is survived by his wife, Joyce Brown Jones of almost 60 years; his sons, Brent Jones (Donna) and Jeffrey Jones (Kelly), all of Rock Hill; his daughter, Lisa Watson (Kevin) of Lancaster; his brothers, Kenny Jones (Ellen) of Sharon and Tim Jones (Rose) of Rock Hill; his sisters, Midge Chambers of Sharon and Ellen Hope (Tommy) of Hickory Grove; his grandchildren, BJ Jones, Justin Jones, Sadler Jones, Sydney Jones, Brantley Stevenson (Chris), and Paige Schwarz (James); and his great-grandchild, Theodore Schwarz.



