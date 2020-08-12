Harold (Bo) Coleman died peacefully at age 87 on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center under the care of Hospice. Rev. Coleman was the son of the late J.W. Coleman and Olwen Lindsey Coleman. He was survived by his wife of 64 years, Vonda Coleman, his 2 daughters, Wendy Snipes (Tim) and Jennie Kay Coleman; his 2 granddaughters, Brett Longstreth (Aaron) and Kellie Hernandez (Mike Swindale); his 4 great-grandchildren who called him "Great Bo", Audrey Myers, Liam, Caroline, and Dean Longstreth; and his brother Jerry Coleman (Ila) of Whittier, NC.
Rev. Coleman was the Associate Pastor and Minister of Education at Oakland Baptist Church for 30 years until his retirement in 1998. A graduate of Baylor University, he earned his master's degree in Religious Education from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary.
Bo Coleman joined Oakland in 1967, preceded by First Baptist of Rock Hill, Orcutt Avenue Baptist in Newport News, VA, and Vinesville Baptist In Birmingham, AL.
In 1976, Bo and other concerned citizens from local churches, founded Project HOPE, which is Rock Hill's oldest and largest crisis assistance ministry, where he served as chairman for many years. On the 40th Anniversary of Project Hope, Bo was recognized for his 40 years of service, and it was said that "The Lord Indeed Gave Hope When He Brought Bo Coleman To Rock Hill."
Rev. Coleman served on the Rock Hill Mayor's Community Relations Committee, the Park Avenue Daycare Center Board, the Crop Walk Committee, the Carolina Community Action Board, Moderator of the York Baptist Association, and he served for five years on the South Carolina Baptist Convention's General Board.
In 1992, Oakland Baptist Church honored Rev. Coleman by naming its newly built Education Wing after him. Upon retirement, South Carolina State Senator Wes Hayes recognized Bo with a Senate Certificate for thirty years of dedicated and compassionate service as Associate Pastor of Oakland Baptist Church. The same year, Rev. Coleman was awarded the Sertoma Service to Mankind Award at the thirty-third annual Service to Mankind Award Banquet.
The State of South Carolina House of Representatives honored and recognized Rev. Coleman with the Come-See-Me Community Service Merit Award in 2006 for "helping to make the Rock Hill community and the State of South Carolina better places in which to live." And in 2009, Bo was awarded the CN2 Hometown Hero Award.
Quoted by one of his peers, "To his church, Bo is absolutely the most faithful and loyal person I have ever met. I've never heard anyone say a negative thing about him. He is a very dedicated, committed, and compassionate person. He is a minister to the community, not just his church."
In 1972, Oakland's Senior Pastor Kirk Smith said, "Bo is the most thoroughly Christian staff member that I have ever worked with." On most occasions when his daughter visited, Bo was known to remind her, "Rock Hill sure is a nice place to live."
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Burial will be in the Cremation Garden at Oakland Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Rev. Coleman's name to Oakland Baptist Church at 1067 Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill, SC 29732 or Project HOPE at PO Box 774, Rock Hill, SC 29730.
