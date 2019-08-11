Harold D. Hamrick, age 78, passed away Friday, August 9, 2019. Born in Shelby, NC he worked on the family farm and played the bass guitar at an early age. He moved to Rock Hill, SC and married his wife of 55 years. Harold was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post #34, VFW, Loyal of the Moose, Elks Lodge, Shrine Club, and Master Mason. He served in the US Army, and is well known as the Bugle Player with the Honor Guard. Harold is preceded in death by his parents, Buford and Zennie Hamrick. His grandsons, Harold Austin and Brent Chandler, 1 Sister and 5 brothers. He is Survived by his wife, Patricia Hudson Hamrick, his two sons Harold Dean Hamrick (Michelle), and Dennis Allen Hamrick (Genia), his daughter Kelly Hamrick Bivins (Jamie), his grandsons Drake Hamrick, Matthew Bivins, Luke Bivins, Ethan Bivins, Levi Gorgas, his granddaughters Mandi Lopp (Chris), and Harlee Oxendine (Drew), and his great grandkids James David, Jessica, Emilee, and Andrew, his brothers Ray Hamrick (Kathleen), Floyd Hamrick, his sisters, Patricia Hamrick, Nancy Ledbetter (Jimmy), and the ones he called his children Larry Hudson, Gary Hudson (Julia) and Rebecca Linkous (Ray), along with the many others he helped raise with his wife. The Memorial Service will be Monday, August 12, 2019 at 6:00pm, and Visitation at 7:00pm Providence Baptist Church 1947 Old Friendship Rd Rock Hill, SC 29730. Arrangements are with Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please donate to or in his honor. www. basscares.com
Published in The Herald on Aug. 11, 2019