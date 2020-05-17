Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold Dean Guin. View Sign Service Information Wolfe Funeral Home - Fort Mill 314 Spratt Street Fort Mill , SC 29715 (803)-547-7575 Send Flowers Obituary

Harold Dean Guin age 83 of Holbrook Road, Fort Mill, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020, at Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House in Rock Hill.



The graveside funeral service was held at Unity Cemetery on Friday, May 15, 2020 with Rev. Larry Harrison officiating.



A native of Union County, N.C., Mr. Guin was the son of the late Onus and Dora Williams Guin. He was retired from Springs Mills after 47 years of service and was a member of Sisk Memorial Baptist Church. He enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing and gardening. He was a loving father, Paw Paw and friend.



Mr. Guin was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years Rachel L. Lambert Guin. He is survived by his daughter, Kim G. Martin and his son-in-law Anthony of Fort Mill; his son Roger D. Guin of Fort Mill; his brother, Joseph Steen of Wadesboro, NC; his grandchildren, Brandon Guin (Emily), Melia Martin (Trevor), Bailey Schad (Phillip), Bruce Guin (Dallas), Bethany Guin and Rachel Guin; and six great-grandchildren, Harper, Maddox, Adalyn, Lucas, Landon and Malakai. He is also survived by five brothers and one sister and several nieces and nephews and close family friend Richie Burn (Gina) and their children Drew and Savannah. He is preceded in death by six brothers and four sisters.



Memorials may be made to Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House, PO Box 993, Rock Hill, S.C. 29731.



