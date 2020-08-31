1/1
Harold G. Byers
1959 - 2020
Harold Glenn Byers, 61, passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020 while on vacation in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Rawlinson Road Baptist Church, 1024 Rawlinson Road, Rock Hill, SC with Reverend Mike Beeks officiating. Burial will be in Forest Hills Cemetery, Old York Highway, following the service. The family will receive friends, prior to the service from 9:30 am to10:45 am on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Rawlinson Road Baptist Church.

Born in Rock Hill, February 26, 1959, Mr. Byers was the son of the late Buford Harold Byers and the late Elizabeth Camron Byers. He was retired from Duke Energy with 36 years of service. He was a member of Rawlinson Road Baptist Church.

Mr. Byers is survived by his wife, Christine Conner Byers; his daughter, Lori (Jason)Honeycutt Gordon of Hendersonville, TN; his step-mother, Betty Byers of Rock Hill; his two Brothers, Roger (Donna) Byers of York, SC, Greg (Amber) Byers of Trinity, NC; his step-brothers, Mike (Lyn) Neil and David (Wanda) Neil both of Rock Hill; his grandsons, Conner (Lindsey) Gordon of Nashville, TN and Kyle (Brandy) Gordon of Clarksville, TN; his granddaughter, Abby G (Andrew) Miller of Franklin, KY; two great-grandchildren, Lillian and Avery Joy.

Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.

Published in The Herald on Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Visitation
09:30 AM
Rawlinson Road Baptist Church
SEP
1
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Rawlinson Road Baptist Church
SEP
1
Burial
Forest Hills Cemetery
