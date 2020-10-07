Mr. Harold Howland, 81, passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at the home.
A visitation will be held from 2pm to 4pm on Wednesday, October, 7, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel.
Mr. Howland served his country in the Army and worked for many years as a truck driver. He is proceeded in death by his wife Karen. He was a devoted husband, father to his six children and grandfather to many grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agape Hospice, 1326 Ebenezer Rd, Rock Hill, SC 29732.
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net
