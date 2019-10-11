Harold Jennings Moore, 87, of Indian Land, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at home. He was born July 23, 1932 in Fairfield, ME, son of the late Mr. & Mrs. Lloyd Moore. Harold proudly served his country in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He was a parishioner at St. Anne Catholic Church. He was a true patriarch of his family, extremely involved in their lives & will be deeply missed. He is survived by his sons, Kenneth Moore (Julie) of Fort Mill & Paul Moore of Indian Land; grandchildren, Darren Moore (Jenny) & Matthew Moore (Michelle); great-grandchildren, Karleigh & Lucy; & brother, Joseph Moore. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, October 12, 2019 at St. Anne Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . Online condolences may be directed to: www.palmettofh.com.
Published in The Herald on Oct. 11, 2019